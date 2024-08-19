Hasina’s Downfall Should Serve as a Wake-up Call for Modi

Crucially, analysts often overlook the role that the International Monetary Fund has played in Bangladesh’s recent economic struggles. In 2023, Bangladesh secured a $4.7 billion bailout from the IMF, a move that some observers argued was unnecessary . Initially, these funds were intended to shore up the country’s foreign-exchange reserves, which had been depleted by the COVID-19 shock and the global spike in food and fuel prices. But the conditions attached to the IMF loan, which included greater exchange-rate flexibility , led to a sharp depreciation of the Bangladeshi taka and the introduction of a new pricing policy for petroleum products, both of which triggered a surge in domestic inflation.

The IMF also demanded that Bangladesh reduce its budget deficit , leading to fiscal retrenchment that affected essential public services, including critical social programs. Meanwhile, the central bank tightened monetary policy and raised interest rates to curb inflation, putting enormous pressure on small and medium-size enterprises and exacerbating the employment crisis. In June, the IMF approved the loan’s third instalment, totalling $1.2 billion, and imposed 33 new conditions that Bangladesh must meet to receive the remaining disbursements.

While these measures are purportedly designed to enhance economic “efficiency” and bolster investor confidence, history suggests that such outcomes are highly unlikely. On the contrary, the austerity policies championed by the IMF have fueled economic insecurity and public anger across the developing world. The mass protests and political instability that have roiled countries like Kenya, Nigeria, and Ghana – all of which have implemented IMF programs – underscore the urgent need for the Fund to reconsider its approach.