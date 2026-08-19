8 Tribal Kids Died Mysteriously in Balaghat—Why Did Healthcare Arrive So Late?

The affected villages—Machurda, Adori, Bondari, Korka and Kundeksa—lie deep inside the forested Baihar-Birsa belt of Balaghat, more than 125 kilometres from the district headquarters. The nearest primary health centre is about 15 kilometres away. But for villagers, that distance is only the beginning.

Patients are often referred from the primary health centre (PHC) to a block-development hospital and then onwards to Baihar sub division, nearly 70 kilometres away.

For a tribal family carrying a sick child through a forested and difficult terrain, “referral” can become another word for abandonment.

The administration eventually sent health teams to the affected villages and then expanded the exercise to around 40 more villages in the region. A local school at Kundeksa was temporarily converted into a hospital, while seriously ill patients were shifted to hospitals in Baihar and Balaghat. Many have since been discharged.

But the chronology tells its own story: the system mobilised after the crisis became visible, rather than preventing it from becoming one. That is especially troubling because the victims are Baigas, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group, (PVTG).

PVTGs are not simply another administrative category. They are communities recognised by the state as facing particular socioeconomic and infrastructural vulnerabilities. That recognition should translate into greater state support and a stronger public-health presence.

Instead, the Balaghat episode reveals a familiar geography of unequal citizenship: the farther a citizen lives from a district headquarters, the greater the distance between that citizen and the state.