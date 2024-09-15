Kejriwal Resigns: Will Delhi CM's Gamble Pay Off?

In an unprecedented announcement, Arvind Kejriwal, after securing bail from the Supreme Court in the Delhi liquor policy case, declared that he would resign within 48 hours, stating that he would only return as Chief Minister if re-elected by the people of Delhi. This surprising yet strategic move comes just months before the scheduled Delhi Assembly election in February 2025, leaving Kejriwal with two key options: either appointing a successor within 48 hours or dissolving the assembly and calling for an early election.

Kejriwal’s decision appears to play on both emotional and victim narratives, positioning himself as a leader unjustly targeted by political rivals. However, it’s important to note that similar tactics failed during the 2024 general elections in Delhi, where AAP could not secure any seats despite attempts to evoke sympathy.