Assam’s UCC Turns Family Law Reform Into a Question of State Power

When Assam passed its Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the political messaging arrived almost instantly. The government called it historic, progressive and necessary for gender justice. The Opposition called it rushed, selective and politically motivated. The debate quickly fell into familiar trenches: reform versus majoritarianism, secularism versus minority rights, modernity versus personal law.
But the 154-page law deserves a more careful reading than these slogans allow.
Assam’s UCC is not merely a law about marriage, divorce or inheritance. It is also a law about how deeply the modern State can enter private life in the name of reform.
That is what makes it significant beyond Assam.
The Reformist Promise of the Law
To be clear, parts of the Act do carry genuine reformist force. It creates common grounds for divorce across communities. It introduces a religion-neutral framework for succession and inheritance. It recognises children born from live-in relationships as legitimate. It allows deserted women in such relationships to seek maintenance. It also strengthens the State’s larger campaign against polygamy and child marriage.
These are not cosmetic changes. They speak to a long constitutional concern: family law cannot remain permanently insulated from equality and gender justice.
The framers of the Constitution knew this tension well. Hansa Mehta, Amrit Kaur and BR Ambedkar were all uncomfortable with deeply unequal personal laws escaping constitutional scrutiny merely because they were protected by religion or custom. The history of Article 44 was never simply about imposing sameness. It was also about confronting inequality within the family.
But Assam’s UCC becomes politically and constitutionally more complicated once one moves beyond its reformist vocabulary and begins reading its machinery. The law repeatedly speaks in the language of protection, but it also expands the administrative reach of the State into intimate relationships.
That tension is most visible in Part III, which deals with live-in relationships.
Under Sections 384 and 387, couples in live-in relationships must submit a formal statement before a Sub-Registrar. The authority may conduct a “summary inquiry”, summon persons for verification and seek additional information. Under Section 391, the information may be forwarded to the local police station. If either partner is below twenty-one, parents or guardians may be informed. Section 393 creates penalties, including imprisonment, for failing to register such relationships.
This is not a minor procedural detail.
It changes the nature of the UCC debate.
Until now, live-in relationships in India largely evolved through constitutional jurisprudence. Courts treated them through the language of dignity, privacy and decisional autonomy. The basic premise was that consenting adults do not need social or State permission to live together.
Assam’s law introduces a different idea: recognition through registration.
The government’s defence is that recognition must come with responsibility. If a woman is abandoned after years in an informal relationship, should the law remain silent? If a child is born from such a relationship, should legitimacy remain uncertain? These are serious questions, and the Act attempts to answer them.
But another question must be asked with equal seriousness: must protection require compulsory disclosure to the State?
That is where the concern lies.
Policing Intimacy
The Act creates a bureaucratic architecture around intimacy itself. A State authority can examine whether a relationship appears “incorrect or suspicious”. The law does not clearly define the limits of that discretion. Nor does it explain how such powers will operate in a society already shaped by caste anxieties, interfaith suspicion, familial control and moral policing.
And in Assam, these concerns carry a different constitutional weight.
This is not a State where documentation has been politically neutral. Assam has lived through NRC verification exercises, citizenship disputes and bureaucratic scrutiny over identity and belonging. Large sections of people know what it means when existence becomes dependent on papers, records and administrative satisfaction.
Against that background, Assam’s UCC begins to look like something larger than family law reform. It reflects a political instinct that increasingly sees social order through registration, traceability and formal visibility before the State.
Marriage must be registered. Divorce must be registered. Live-in relationships must be declared. The termination of such relationships must also be communicated.
If citizens fail to disclose these intimate choices, the law authorises notices, penalties and criminal sanctions.
That is why the law must be read carefully. It does not merely reform personal law; it also normalises the idea that private relationships become legally safer only after they are visible to authority.
The contradiction becomes sharper when one looks at the claim of uniformity itself.
Why it's Different in the Northeast
The Act repeatedly invokes “uniformity”, yet Section 2 completely exempts Scheduled Tribes from its operation. Constitutionally, this exemption is understandable. Assam’s tribal communities enjoy protections under the Sixth Schedule and possess distinct customary systems governing marriage, inheritance and social life. Any attempt to override those protections would have triggered serious resistance across the Northeast.
But politically, the exemption raises a difficult question: if uniformity itself is negotiable, what exactly is being made uniform?
The answer appears to be that Assam’s UCC is not abolishing legal pluralism altogether. It is selectively deciding which forms of difference deserve constitutional accommodation and which forms require stronger State regulation.
This is why Assam cannot be read like a simple extension of Uttarakhand and Gujarat’s template.
The Northeast context matters. Customary laws in the region are tied not only to marriage or inheritance, but also to land, identity, community autonomy and political history. The anxiety here is not identical to the mainland debate around Muslim personal law. It is also about whether a centralised model of reform can flatten constitutional protections built around cultural difference.
Assam’s exemption for Scheduled Tribes acknowledges that reality. But it also exposes the selective nature of the law’s idea of uniformity.
The process of passing the law adds another layer. Muslim organisations and sections of Assam civil society had sought wider consultations before the Bill was introduced. Opposition parties demanded that it be sent to a select committee. Yet the law moved quickly through a political climate where the ruling party possessed strong legislative control.
Family law reform in a diverse society cannot rely only on numbers inside an Assembly. It also requires constitutional trust.
That was the caution behind Article 44 itself. The framers did not reject the idea of a civil code. But they placed it among the Directive Principles, not as an immediately enforceable right. Reform was imagined as necessary, but also sensitive. It required persuasion, consultation and legitimacy.
Using 'Gender Justice' as a 'Shield'
Assam’s UCC feels different in tone.
It is not gradual persuasion. It is legislative assertion.
That does not automatically make the law unconstitutional. Nor does it mean every provision is undesirable. The Act contains important reforms that deserve serious engagement. But it also raises questions that cannot be hidden behind the language of gender justice.
Can the State protect women in live-in relationships without making all such relationships reportable?
Can a law claim uniformity while exempting entire communities?
Can family law reform succeed without wider consultation with those most affected?
Can bureaucratic inquiry into intimate life coexist with constitutional privacy?
And most importantly, when the State enters private life in the name of equality, where should constitutional liberty draw the line?
That is the real debate Assam has opened. Not simply whether India needs a Uniform Civil Code. But what kind of State will emerge when reform, identity, documentation and intimacy begin to meet inside one law.
(Sahil Hussain Choudhury is an advocate and constitutional law researcher based in New Delhi. Sayed Salim Ahmed is a practising advocate at the Gauhati High Court, Assam. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint does not endorse or is responsible for them.)