Assam CM Himanta's 'Miya' Remark and the Normalisation of Targeted Pressure

He added that, “Going by the rules, Miyans should not be able to vote here—they should vote in Bangladesh.”

Sarma claimed that arrangements had already been made to prevent them from voting in Assam, describing the present measures as preliminary. “When the SIR comes to Assam,” he said, “five to six lakh Miyan votes will have to be deleted.” Addressing political criticism, he added, “The Congress can abuse me if they want. My job is to trouble the Miyans.”

In Assam, this carries a particular historical weight. The state has lived through decades of citizenship verification—from “D-voters” to Foreigners’ Tribunals to the National Register of Citizens (NRC). In such a context, signals from the top are not abstract. They shape how officials act, how discretion is exercised, and whose presence is treated as provisional.