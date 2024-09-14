Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail: ED and CBI's House of Cards is Collapsing

In his ruling, Justice Kant stated that Kejriwal would be freed provided he provided a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh and two sureties in the same amount. In addition, he mandated that the CM refrain from publicly discussing the merits of the CBI case. Kejriwal has filed two applications in the matter, one contesting the CBI's decision to sustain his arrest and the other contesting the refusal of bail.

Justice Bhuyan, however, raised concerns about the timing of the CBI's involvement, stating that the agency became active after Kejriwal was granted regular bail in the ED case. The CBI did not feel the need to arrest him for more than 22 months, as Justice Bhuyan stated:

CBI did not feel the need to arrest him though he was interrogated in March 2023 and it was only after his ED arrest was stayed, CBI became active and sought custody of Kejriwal and thus no need of arrest for over 22 months. Such action by CBI raises serious question on the timing of the arrest and such an arrest by CBI was only to frustrate the bail granted in ED case.