Anjel Chakma’s Killing and the Cost of Being ‘Not Indian Enough’

Anjel Chakma’s death should not die down as just another racial attack against a student from India’s North East. It should not become another legal footnote, another case in which those arrested get out on bail in a matter of time and the case closed due to lack of evidence, all because of deficiencies in investigation that our policing system is riddled with.

Imagine a 24-year-old youth in his final year of MBA, sent out by his parents with so much hope that one day, he would be employed in one of the many business houses' management teams. Those hopes and dreams have ended in a horrific dismay after Chakma was stabbed to death in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, after being subjected to derogatory but only too common racial slurs.

This is not the first time that intolerance against those who look different has claimed lives in this country. Anjel was from Tripura, but he could have been from any state of the North East, as far as his facial features are concerned.