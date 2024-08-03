A Rather Undemocratic Situation in BJP-ruled Tripura's Rural Body Polls

The BJP can provide its version of the facts, but it is evident that no contest in such a large number of seats weakens the state’s democracy. Public representatives didn’t even have to go through public scrutiny as a result of no contest. This goes against the spirit of democracy.

More than this, the allegations by the CPM and the Congress that their candidates weren’t allowed by the BJP supporters in many places, place a big question mark on the health of democracy in the state. Various news reports by the state media also point out that there is truth to the Opposition's allegations.

It is tradition to win unopposed in the panchayat polls — even during the CPM-led Left Front era, the Left used to win seats uncontested. To be fair, they never won unopposed on such a large scale. In the 2004 panchayat elections, the Left won 38 percent of the seats uncontested while in 2014, it secured around 15 percent of the seats unchallenged. In the 2009 panchayat elections, it emerged victorious unopposed only in 109 seats.