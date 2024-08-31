Amit Shah Says India Will Be Free of Left Extremism by 2026. Is It That Simple?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated recently said Naxalism will be eliminated by March 2026. While chairing a review meeting in Chhattisgarh a few days ago, he stated that a final assault is underway to wipe out left-wing extremism in India. Can such a historic socio-economic problem be fixed with such an exact timetable?

Both the state and left-wing extremists have engaged in an armed confrontation for over five decades with neither side having any permanent victory.