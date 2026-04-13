The Opposition’s Constitution Problem

Until the 1990s, the Constitution was also used to dissolve Opposition-led state governments. The Sarkaria Commission reviewed 57 instances of President’s Rule between 1951 and 1987, and found that nearly half were driven by Central government interests. This practice declined only after the Supreme Court’s 1994 Bommai ruling, which made such actions subject to judicial review.

Today’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues this tradition of using constitutional mechanisms to weaken its rivals. Through amendments, federal restructuring, and administrative tools, it has created a system that constrains the Opposition’s ability to operate effectively.

One example is the 130th Amendment Bill passed in August 2025. It allows the Union government—acting through centrally appointed governors—to remove any chief minister or state minister who remains in jail for more than 30 consecutive days. Given the frequent use of central agencies to arrest Opposition figures, this provision effectively enables the removal of political rivals without legislative approval.