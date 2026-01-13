SIR Process In West Bengal: Warnings, Legal Hurdles, And Voter Impact

As noted in an article by The Indian Express, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to the Chief Election Commissioner, criticising the SIR process as “mechanical” and “arbitrary.” She highlighted issues such as the lack of receipts for submitted documents and errors caused by artificial intelligence tools, which have led to genuine voters being categorised as having “logical discrepancies.” Banerjee also raised concerns about the treatment of women voters and the summoning of prominent citizens for hearings.