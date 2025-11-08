India’s New AI Guidelines: Consultation, Not Control. Is That Enough?

When the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) of the Union Government released the India Artificial Intelligence (AI) Governance Guidelines on 5 November, 2025, under the IndiaAI Mission, it presented a ‘third path’ between Europe’s regulatory rigour and America’s fragmented oversight. This participatory approach offers genuine innovation of AI governance, though its effectiveness will depend significantly on implementation.

While Europe imposes rigid compliance requirements through its AI Act and the US pursues fragmented sectoral oversight, India has chosen participatory governance over prescriptive regulation—a model that could prove transformative for developing economies worldwide.

The stakes couldn't be higher. India's AI market is projected to reach $5.10 billion in 2025, with an expected annual growth rate of 43.76 percent, potentially reaching $45 billion by 2031. This explosive growth is occurring in an economy that simultaneously hosts cutting-edge technology hubs and vast rural populations, making India's governance approach particularly consequential for billions of people in similar emerging economies.