Adultery to Be Made a Crime Again? State Must Not 'Protect' Marriages By Fear

In 1956, a private member's bill titled Indian Penal Code (Amendment) Bill: Amendment of section 497 was moved to decriminalise adultery as an offence.

The moot point was regarding the equal treatment demanded for fairer sex keeping in mind the societal status and access that the women had during those times. The prevailing societal norms and assumptions about women's roles at the time influenced the debate.

Those advocating for holding only men accountable argued that they disrupted the sanctity of relationships. When this was debated, it was presumed that a woman stayed inside the confines of her house, and it was the man who chased her.