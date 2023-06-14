'A Descent Into Chaos': How India Can Play A Role In Pakistan's Economic Revival

Recognising the need to open up economically with India, Pakistan’s leading industrialist and head of the Nishat Group, Mian Mohammad Mansha, has once again pleaded for the restoration of trade with India.

Pakistan had suspended trade in August 2019 after the constitutional changes in Jammu and Kashmir. Mansha said “…trade with India will open up many business opportunities”. He went on to add, "If China can have vibrant trade and business ties with India despite its territorial disputes, why can’t we? I think there’s nothing better than having good relations with your neighbours. And you can’t change neighbours."

“We need to get our things sorted out with our neighbours. Now whatever the issues that are impeding, let them be there. But once people come to one another’s country through trade and tourism, I think the doors will start opening.” Mansha also gave India’s example of the tough decisions it took in the early 1990s when it too had to take support from the IMF. Consequently, India did not have to seek further IMF or donor support. The Indian economy then took off, and now, as Mansha said, “Foreign companies are flocking to that country. This is because Indians have implemented tough reforms to facilitate investors and investments."

Mansha’s comments were endorsed in an editorial in the Dawn newspaper which needs to be quoted fully, because seldom has a Pakistani newspaper gone against the establishment’s approaches so candidly. The Dawn wrote that Mansha’s comments “echoed what many have been urging for a while now – that the revitalisation of trade with India, along with other regional economies, is a prerequisite to Pakistan’s long-term economic stability."