A Case for Effective Management, Monitoring and Mitigation of Judicial Delays

A recent order of the Supreme Court in the case of Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation Limited v Varanasi Srinivas and Others showed disappointment at the amount of delay faced in the case; the case was filed in 2001, issues framed in 2019, closed evidence in 2022 and was disposed of in 2023.

The Supreme Court directed a detailed pendency status report to be submitted by the Registrar General of the Gujarat High Court in a sealed envelope within eight weeks. The report would be provided for the consideration of the Committee for Model Case Flow Management Rules for Trial Courts, District Appellate Courts, and High Courts in order to suggest a plan to reduce arrears in the High Courts and District Courts.

The information sought in the report includes the following: the pendency of civil suits and civil appeals, the lifecycle of civil suits and civil appeals, pendency in civil courts and the cadre strength, the number of cases allocated to judges on average, the infrastructure provided to each court, and potential remedial measures.