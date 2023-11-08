5-Year Extension to PMGKAY: An Acknowledgment of India’s Nutrition-access Crisis

As the national ruling party of the BJP gears up for the upcoming state assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in what could be seen as a pre-electoral promise, announced an extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) free ration scheme for another five years, while addressing poll rallies in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

It is critical to position this announcement in light of a recent controversy that broke when the Global Hunger Index report ranked India at 111 out of 125 nations. The Indian government, then was quick to respond by attacking the GHI’s methodology and dismissing its findings.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, who heads the women and child development department, responsible for the nutrition of women and children in the country went a step further in criticising GHI’s methods and findings by ridiculing the report’s method and findings.