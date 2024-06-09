I'm Relieved Modi Will Now Face Hurdles Trying to Implement BJP's Radical Ideas

In February, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, Abki Baar, 400 Paar (This time, [BJP] will cross 400 seats), I was scared. Very soon, Abki Baar, 400 Paar was echoing everywhere in India, even in my state Kerala, where the Bharatiya Janata Party, at the time, neither had an MP nor an MLA.

As I have been reading more of Dr BR Ambedkar's work for the last two years to enlighten myself and empower my community, I realised that Abki Baar, 400 Paar this election season is not for the common good.

On April 14, in Chittar, a hilly town in the Western Ghats of Kerala near the famous Sabarimala Shrine, I was the main speaker for Ambedkar Jayanti. I could have spoken about Ambedkar’s life and his tireless efforts in acquiring academic excellence to inspire the Dalit-dominated audience, especially the youngsters.