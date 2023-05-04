2023 Karnataka Election: Prof Chandan Gowda on Lingayats, Yediyurappa, and Modi

Q: Veerendra Patil was among the many Lingayat leaders who served as the chief minister of Karnataka. However, when the Congress leader suffered from a stroke, the then prime minister, Rajiv Gandhi, dismissed him as the chief minister, with the decision allegedly being made by Gandhi at the Bengaluru airport, without even consulting Patil. This was perceived as a humiliation by the Lingayat community in the state, which started to shift its support from the Congress to the BJP. But now, three decades on, senior Lingayat leaders like Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savad have switched parties from the BJP to the Congress. So, is this the BJP's 'Veerendra Patil moment'?

It has the potential to become a Veerendra Patil moment. It remains to be seen how the Congress cashes in on that. The JD(S) is not doing much about it because it doesn't have much of a presence in northern Karnataka where the Lingayats are a large votebank.

What you see is that after these leaders joined the Congress , in every opportunity, they say that they have been betrayed and that the community has been sidelined. There are a couple of Lingayat legislators doing that kind of talk, but you don’t see a massive, all-party effort by the Congress trying to claim this, using this as an opportune moment.

It’s possible that they might be nervous about how the BJP might use that to their advantage, because if you heard Chief Minister Basavaraj Bomma’s responses to this situation, he has been saying, "You can’t hurt the Lingayat vote."

Q: What about the Yediyurappa factor? What is he up to? He is, after all, BJP's most powerful leader in the state and he is a Lingayat. Can he make a difference despite his retirement from electoral politics?

With the removal of a few top Lingayat leaders, the unexpected decision of those leaders to walk out of the Congress, and the emergent feeling that the BJP might not be having the welfare of the Lingayat community in their minds anymore, they needed to do damage control.