India-China Ties: Kunming Hosts Event to Promote Yoga, Cultural Exchange

On 20 June 2023, International Yoga Day and China South Asian Culture and Art Week, which are part of the China-India cultural exchange events, were held in China's Southwest Yunnan Province, Kunming.

The events, with the theme 'Openness, Integration, Innovation and Development', aim to strengthen cultural exchange between China and India, increase people-to-people contact and mutual learning between Yunnan Province and South Asian nations, and promote the development of Yunnan as a gateway to South Asia and Southeast Asia.