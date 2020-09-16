Japan Gets a New Prime Minister; Yoshihide Suga of LDP Takes Over 

At the age of 71, Suga will be the oldest Prime Minister of Japan to take office since Kiichi Miyazawa in 1991. His premiership will last through the remainder of Abe's term as LDP leader until September 2021.

In the run-up to his inauguration, Suga said he would continue to promote Abe's policies, including his "Abenomics" of aggressive monetary easing, fiscal stimulus and structural reforms, to breathe life back into the recession-hit Japanese economy, according to IANS.

Suga will also continue the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, utilising the 230 trillion yen (2.2 trillion US dollar) package allocated for tackling the disease.

(With inputs from Reuters and IANS.)