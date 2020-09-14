Leader of Japan’s LDP, Yoshihide Suga Set to Succeed Abe as PM

Suga was elected at a joint plenary meeting of party members from both houses of the Diet (Parliament) and delegates from local chapter, reports Xinhua news agency.

In the scaled-down vote, 394 Diet members cast their ballots. A total of 141 votes were cast by three delegates each from the country's 47 prefectural chapters.

Besides Suga, the two other candidates in the fray were Shigeru Ishiba, 63, a former Defence Minister, and Fumio Kishida, 63, the LDP's policy chief.