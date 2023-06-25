Who Is Yevgeny Prigozhin Whose Wagner Forces Staged a Coup in Russia

In a major challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin's authority in decades, Yevgeny Prigozhin's mercenary forces, Wagner, launched a coup of sorts on Friday, 23 June, taking control of the city of Rostov-on-Don and marching towards Moscow.

Through a series of audio and video posts on social media into the night, Prigozhin proclaimed that his forces were moving towards the Russian capital on a 'March of Justice'.

However, before the mercenary group could reach Moscow, Prigozhin said on Saturday that he had halted the march and asked the Wagner personnel to return to the 'field camps.'

When the freebooters were still on their way to the capital, Putin addressed to the nation saying,