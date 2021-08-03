Trump's 'Muslim Ban' Affected Muslim Americans' Health: Yale Study

Amid all the controversy, the order was upheld by the Supreme Court. However, on 20 January 2021, Trump successor's in the White House President Biden revoked the order banning Muslims.

In the announcement of such a revocation, a White House release said, "the previous administration enacted a number of Executive Orders and Presidential Proclamations that prevented certain individuals from entering the United States — first from primarily Muslim countries, and later, from largely African countries. Those actions are a stain on our national conscience and are inconsistent with our long history of welcoming people of all faiths and no faith at all."