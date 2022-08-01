World Wide Web Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, and Images for Status

In today's modern world, everything is possible with the help of the Internet. We have information available on the tips of our fingers by using the Internet. But do you know how is it possible? Well, the credit goes to the World Wide Web (www) system.

World Wide Web is the full form of www that is used in website links. The World Wide Web is responsible for connecting all the websites in the world to the internet. All the resources including web pages, documents, files, audios that we are able to access through the internet is possible due to the World Wide Web. All the web browsers, search engines, websites are connected to the World Wide Web and that's how we can find any information in the world via the Internet.