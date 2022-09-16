World Ozone Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Images, and Facts

1. A Swiss chemist named Christian Schonbein first discovered ozone in 1839 while researching electrical discharges. Due to its pungent smell, he discovered a component that can be easily created by an arc welder or spark plug. He gave it the name 'Ozone'.

2. The ozone layer was originally measured in Europe in 1913 by French scientists Henry Buisson and Charles Farby, who are also credited for making the actual discovery of ozone gas.

3. There are both good and bad ozone layers. A good ozone layer is created naturally via a photochemical reaction and protects living beings from harmful UV rays. Bad ozone gas, on the other hand, is harmful and is present in the troposphere.

4. The ozone layer is responsible for absorbing almost 98 percent of harmful UV rays. Therfore, it regulates the earth's temperature and prevents global warming.