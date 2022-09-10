'Is There A Protocol On Internet Shutdowns?': Supreme Court Asks Centre

The Supreme Court on Friday, 9 September, sought a response from the Centre to a plea alleging arbitrary internet shutdowns in Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and West Bengal, saying it wants to know whether there exists any “protocol” on the issue.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justices S Ravindra Bhat and PS Narasimha said instead of issuing notices to the four states, which have been made parties to the petition, it would rather issue notice to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

“We issue a notice only to the Centre (MeitY), the Union to indicate whether there are standard protocols with respect to grievance raised,” said the bench.

It was alleged in the PIL, filed by Software Law Center, that internet services have been shut down even for preventing cheating in some competitive examinations.

Lawyer Vrinda Grover told the bench that petitions were filed in high courts in Calcutta and Rajasthan.