World Music Day 2022: Best Quotes, Wishes, Images, Greetings, WhatsApp Status

5. “Music is powerful. As people listen to it, they can be affected. They respond.” - Ray Charles

6. “I often think in music. I live my daydreams in music. I see my life in terms of music.” - Albert Einstein

7. “Music is not a work for me – it’s a form of meditation, and you don’t need to work hard for it.” - Kailash Kher

8. “One has to sing from the heart to let it touch the right chords. Unless you enjoy the song, your listener will not either.” - Javed Ali

9. “To live is to be musical, starting with the blood dancing in your veins. Everything living has a rhythm. Do you feel your music?” – Michael Jackson

10. “Music is everybody’s possession. It’s only publishers who think that people own it.” - John Lennon

11. “When I hear music, I fear no danger. I am invulnerable. I see no foe. I am related to the earliest of times, and to the latest.” – Henry David Thoreau

12. “I adore art when I am alone with my notes, my heart pounds and the tears stream from my eyes, and my emotion and my joys are too much to bear.” - Guiseppe Verdi