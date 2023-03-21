World Forestry Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance & Everything You Must Know
The theme of World Forestry Day 2023 is "Forests and Health."
World Forestry Day or International Day of Forests is observed every year on 21 March. The day is recognised to create global awareness among people about the importance of forests for the survival of living beings.
There are countless benefits of forests in our lives. Some of these include providing food, purifying air, providing resources, helping in combating climatic changes, poverty alleviation, providing life-saving medicines, maintaining ecological balance, and many more.
Reckless and unprecedented deforestation, forest fires, droughts, pests, and several other factors are posing a serious threat to forests. If not controlled on time, these factors will not only affect the climate but also hinder the prosperity and well-being of current and future generations.
World Forestry Day is celebrated to educate people about the advantages of forests, and encourage them to contribute on local, national, and international levels to conserve the forests. One of the major and easy methods by which forests can be preserved is Afforestation (planting of trees).
On the occasion of International Day of Forests, several national and international organizations hold Forest Saving Campaigns in which people are educated and encouraged to take part in tree planting drives. We should also participate in such events to save our future generations from the climatic and environmental disasters that may occur due to extinction of forests.
Theme of World Forestry Day 2023
Every year, the international day of forests is recognized under a specific theme. This year, the theme of World Forestry Day 2023 is "Forests and Health." The main aim of this theme is to make people realize that healthy forests will bring healthy people.
World Forestry Day 2023: History and Significance
21 March was proclaimed as World Forestry Day by the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in 2012. The day is being celebrated to create awareness about the conservation and protection of all types of forests to maintain ecological balance.
The Collaborative Partnership on Forests (CPF) chooses the theme of International Day of Forests annually.
According to the UNGA, "The United Nations Forum on Forests and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in collaboration with Governments, the Collaborative Partnership on Forests and other relevant organizations in the field are responsible for organizing the events and campaigns related to the World Forestry Day."
The significance of World Forestry Day is to create awareness and provide education at all levels to ensure sustainable forest management and biodiversity conservation. After all, healthy forests mean healthy, resilient communities and prosperous economies.
