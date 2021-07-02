'Will Not Be Bullied By Foreign Forces': Chinese Prez Xi Jinping

Concurring that China’s growing influence was a matter of concern, the G7 members discussed China's contravention of human rights in Xinjiang and the requirement of autonomy for Hong Kong.

Addressing an audience of nearly 70,000 people at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing, the CCP supremo pledged to boost China's military and influence. He also asserted that the era of Chinese people being subjugated by others is "gone forever."