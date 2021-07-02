'Will Not Be Bullied By Foreign Forces': Chinese Prez Xi Jinping
Chinese President Xi Jinping, speaking on the centenary of the formation of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on Thursday, 1 July, said that the country will not entertain any "sanctimonious preaching" or bullying from foreign parties.
"The Chinese people will never allow any foreign forces to bully, oppress or enslave us."Xi Jinping, President of China
"Anyone who dares try to do that will have their heads bashed bloody against the Great Wall of Steel forged by 1.4 billion Chinese people" he added, as per a Guardian report.
The speech, which has been largely understood as directed to the US, comes as China has been facing international censure over reports of human rights infringement and the clampdown imposed by the country in Hong Kong.
At the G7 Summit held in June, the member countries had reportedly agreed upon the need to "counter and compete" with China on issues such as democracy and technology.
Concurring that China’s growing influence was a matter of concern, the G7 members discussed China's contravention of human rights in Xinjiang and the requirement of autonomy for Hong Kong.
Addressing an audience of nearly 70,000 people at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing, the CCP supremo pledged to boost China's military and influence. He also asserted that the era of Chinese people being subjugated by others is "gone forever."
He also indicated that China maintains an "unshakeable commitment" to achieve its unification with Taiwan, as per a BBC report.
"No one should underestimate the resolve, the will and ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.
The president's address was received with boisterous applause from the carefully screened audience of thousands of CCP members.
(With inputs from BBC and The Guardian)
