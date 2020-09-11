Wildfires Ravage Parts of California, Washington, Oregon; 15 Dead
The “deadly, fast moving wildfires”, have compelled at least 500,000 people to flee their homes.
At least 10 people have died in California amid ravaging wildfires, and five others have lost their lives owing to the same reason in Washington State and Oregon, reported CNN.
The “deadly, fast moving wildfires”, have compelled at least 500,000 people to flee their homes, reported CNN, citing state officials. According to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, more than 10% of the state’s population has already evacuated and more continue to do so.
Firefiighters from all over the United States have been brought in to help contain the raging fire.
More Details
So far, more than 100 wildfires have raged across 12 Western states and have burned more than 4.3 million acres, reported CNN, citing the National Interagency Fire Centre.
US President Donald Trump spoke with California Governor Gavin Newsom “to express his condolences for the loss of life and reiterate the administration’s full support to help those on the front lines of the fires,” reported AP, citing White House spokesman Judd Deere.
Former US President Barack Obama, also took to Twitter to share images of an apocalyptic orange glow emanating from the sky in western United States amid raging wildfires.
“The fires across the West Coast are just the latest examples of the very real ways our changing climate is changing our communities,” wrote Obama, asking the American public to “Vote like your life depends on it – because it does”.
(With inputs from CNN and AP.)
