Wildfires Ravage Parts of California, Washington, Oregon; 15 Dead

At least 10 people have died in California amid ravaging wildfires, and five others have lost their lives owing to the same reason in Washington State and Oregon, reported CNN.

The “deadly, fast moving wildfires”, have compelled at least 500,000 people to flee their homes, reported CNN, citing state officials. According to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, more than 10% of the state’s population has already evacuated and more continue to do so.

Firefiighters from all over the United States have been brought in to help contain the raging fire.