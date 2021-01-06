WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Denied Bail by London Court

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been denied bail by a London court, AFP reported on Wednesday, 6 January. The development comes two days after a UK judge rejected the United States’ bid to extradite him, citing a suicide risk.

Assange has so far been placed in judicial custody.

According to Reuters, Judge Vanessa Baraitser told Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday that she was “satisfied that there are substantial grounds for believing that if Assange is released today he will fail to surrender to the court to face the appellant proceedings.”

On Monday, Baraitser had rejected the United States’ plea to extradite Assange on account of facing espionage charges, stating that it would be ‘oppressive by reason of mental harm. She had said that the risk of Assange dying by suicide upon detention was ‘substantial’.