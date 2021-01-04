UK Judge Rejects Julian Assange’s Extradition Citing Suicide Risk

NDTV quoted her as saying, “(Assange) faces the bleak prospect of severely restrictive detention conditions designed to remove physical contact and reduce social interaction and contact with the outside world to a bare minimum...He faces these prospects as someone with a diagnosis of clinical depression and persistent thoughts of suicide.”

Assange has been placed in judicial custody until a bail application.

The Australian-born has been accused of 17 charges of espionage and one charge of computer misuse by the United States prosecutors, after WikiLeaks published leaked documents, exposing the US government’s military actions in Iraq and Afghanistan a decade ago.