Why There’s Legal Uncertainty About Resolving a Disputed Election

When the US confronted the most intensely disputed presidential election in our history, the post-Civil War 1876 election , the country and Congress discovered we had no rules or institutional structure in place for addressing the form of conflict which that election raised.

Here’s what happened : Four states sent two or more competing slates of electors to the Electoral College, each claiming to represent the valid vote of their states. When Congress performed its constitutionally assigned power to count these votes, that meant Congress had to determine which slate to treat as valid. The issue was which candidate had won a majority of these electoral votes, not that no candidate had failed to garner a majority.