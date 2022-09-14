Explained: Australia Still 'Ruled' by British Crown, Why is it Not a Republic?

British ships arrived in Australia's Botany Bay in 1788, thus marking the beginning of the colonial period in the region. Australia was not yet a country at the time.

Over the next few decades, the British undertook large-scale economic exploitation of the region and by 1820, managed to exert its dominance across the entire continent.

The status and autonomy of the aboriginal people was weakened to a great extent and their numbers drastically reduced due to disease and conflicts with the colonisers.

It was only in 1901 that the federation of Australia came about, with all the British colonies in the region uniting under the banner of nationalism, through a referendum.

However, it still remained a part of the British Commonwealth and considered the monarch of Britain as its head of state – a system that has continued till date.

Australia also fought as part of the British Empire in the two World Wars.