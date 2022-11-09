Who Was Malcolm X and Why Are His ‘Assassins’ Being Paid $26 Million?

While Islam was released in 1987 and passed away in 2009 at the age of 74,Aziz, 83, was released in 1985. Both men spent decades to clear their names.

It is widely believed that the convictions of Aziz and Islam were a result of misconduct in terms of legal charges and vague testimonies. Even though the two had alibis, they were thought to be involved in the assassination because of their involvement in the Nation of Islam (NOI).