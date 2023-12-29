Who Is Françoise Bettencourt Meyers? World’s 1st Women To Be Worth Over $100 Bn

Born on 10 July, 1985, the 70-year-old Françoise and her family hold a majority stake of 35% in the beauty brand. Françoise further inherited her mother’s fortune once Liliane Bettencourt, died in 2017.

It is believed that Françoise didn't get along well with her mother. A court battle between the two made Françoise question whether her mother could handle the family money. She accused Liliane of stealing roughly $1.3 billion for gifts to a friend. This has been reenacted in Netflix’s The Billionaire, The Butler, and The Boyfriend.

Françoise is also a well-known author - a five-volume study of the Bible and a genealogy of the Greek gods.

She enjoys playing the piano.

She is the vice-chair of the board of L’Oreal, 241 billion pounds ($268 billion) company, which has come to include subsidiaries like Maybelline, Kiehl’s and NYX, among other cosmetics companies.

Her sons, Jean-Victor Meyers, 37, and Nicolas Meyers, 35, are also directors.