Japan: What Are the Chances of a Woman Becoming the PM in a Patriarchal Society?

She has been billed as an underdog , but Sanae Takaichi, a staunch conservative MP and ally of former Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, has announced her bid to become the next leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in Japan. If successful, she would almost certainly become Japan’s first woman prime minister.

Abe publicly endorsed her after the sitting Prime Minister and LDP leader, Yoshihide Suga, announced on 3 September that he was stepping down as party leader . Takaichi shares many of Abe’s views, such as revising Japan’s pacifist Constitution. Her platform, which she has dubbed “Sanaenomics” – a reference to the former PM’s “Abenomics”, includes extra funding to help businesses affected by the COVID pandemic as well as laws to enable the government to impose strict lockdown measures – something not yet seen in Japan.