‘We Won Polls, Have the Right’: Trump on Picking Barrett for US SC

“We won the elections and we have every right to elect her,” he added.

Biden replied by saying: “The American people have a right to say who the Supreme court nominee should be because they vote for Senate and President. They will not get a chance now because we are in the middle of an election already. The thing which should happen is that we should wait for the election's outcome,” Biden said.

Barrett’s appointment marks an enormous shift in the US Supreme Court’s centre of gravity. According to one analysis of her ideological leanings, Barrett will be the third-most conservative justice in US Supreme Court.