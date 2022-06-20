ADVERTISEMENT

One Teenager Dead as 4 People, Including Police Officer, Shot in Washington DC

The Metropolitan Police Department is responding to the area of 14th and U Street, Northwest.

Multiple people, including a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) police officer, were shot at an intersection in United States' capital Washington DC, at or near the site of a Juneteenth music concert, as per media reports.

The MPD is responding to the area of 14th and U Street, Northwest.

Chief of the MPD, Robert Contee and city officials informed that a total of four people have been shot, including a police officer, two adults, and a 15-year-old juvenile.

Chief Contee added that the juvenile is deceased.

The incident took place between 6 pm to 8.30 pm local time, the officials added.

