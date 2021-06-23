Warren Buffett Resigns as Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trustee

American business tycoon Warren Buffett on Wednesday, 23 June, stepped down as trustee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the world’s most prominent private charitable organisations.

Further, Buffet, on Wednesday, delivered another $4.1 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) stock to philanthropy, reported Reuters.

Buffett has, since 2006, been making contributions to five charitable foundations every year as part of a plan to distribute about 99 percent of his net worth to philanthropy.