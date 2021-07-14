Waiting for Indian Govt's Approval to Send COVID Vaccines: United States
The Indian government has told US authorities that it needs more time to review legal hurdles regarding imports.
The United States on Tuesday, 13 July, said that it is awaiting the Indian government's permission to send COVID-19 vaccines to the country.
"We are ready to ship the vaccines expeditiously when we have a green light from the Government of India," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference, PTI reported.
As per reports, Government of India has told the American authorities that it needs more time to review legal provisions regarding the allowance of emergency vaccine imports.
The Joe Biden Administration has claimed to share 80 million vaccine doses from its domestic stockpile with foreign countries, including India.
In recent weeks, vaccines from the US have reached Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.
(With inputs from PTI)
