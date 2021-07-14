Waiting for Indian Govt's Approval to Send COVID Vaccines: United States

The United States on Tuesday, 13 July, said that it is awaiting the Indian government's permission to send COVID-19 vaccines to the country.

"We are ready to ship the vaccines expeditiously when we have a green light from the Government of India," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference, PTI reported.

As per reports, Government of India has told the American authorities that it needs more time to review legal provisions regarding the allowance of emergency vaccine imports.