Ukraine President Zelenskyy to Address US Senate After NATO Rejects No-Fly Zone

Zelenskyy criticised NATO's decision, calling it a green light for more attacks on Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to address the United States Senate on Saturday, 5 March, amid his country's battle against the Russian invasion.

Quoting an American legislative aide, news agency AFP said that Zelenskyy was going to speak with senators via a zoom call in the morning (Washington time).

With the Russian attack intensifying, several lawmakers in the US have urged President Joe Biden to take a tougher stance against Russia, such as stopping oil imports. The White House has, however, refused to do that as it worries that the oil prices in the country might rise, which will impact American consumers.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, while talking to BBC News, said that Ukraine can "absolutely" win the ongoing war against Russia and praised the "extraordinary resilience" of the Ukrainian people.

Asked if the US would seek a change in Moscow's leadership to bring an end to the invasion, he replied, "We don't seek that, and in any event it's not up to us. The Russian people need to decide their leadership."

"What I would say to the Russian people is: How in the world is this war of aggression... advancing your interests, your needs, " he questioned.

NATO Rejects No-Fly Zone Over Ukraine

NATO on Friday, 5 March, denied Zelenskyy's request of setting up a no-fly zone over Ukraine to stop Russia's airstrikes.

Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary-general of NATO, said that while the group was helping Ukraine protect its skies, setting up a no-fly zone would require NATO forces to shoot down Russian planes, a move that could result in a war in Europe, Al Jazeera reported.

Stating that NATO was not part of the ongoing conflict, Stoltenberg said, "We have a responsibility as NATO allies to prevent this war from escalating beyond Ukraine because that would be even more dangerous, more devastating and would cause even more human suffering".

Ukraine’s president criticised the NATO's decision in an emotional address and said that by refusing the request for a no-fly zone, "NATO has given a green light for further bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages."

Since Russia's invasion began on 24 February, Ukrainian forces have continued with a stiff resistance against Moscow's advances.

(With agency inputs.)

Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
