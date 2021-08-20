Viral Video Shows Baby Girl Handed Over to US Soldier Over Kabul Airport Wall

As a Taliban-seized Afghanistan finds itself descending into a humanitarian crisis, desperate visuals of Afghans attempting to flee the nation have emerged from the capital city of Kabul, including a hard-hitting video that shows a young girl being handed over to an American soldier at the Kabul airport.

American and British security personnel, who are stationed at the perimeter of the Kabul airport to ensure the smooth evacuation of natives and foreigners on special flights, can be seen guarding the airport wall in the viral video.

The clip shows desperate Afghans thronging the airport threshold, with some attempting to climb over the wall to reach the airport premises. Amid the havoc, a man, presumably a native, can be seen handing over a baby girl to an American soldier guarding the barrier.