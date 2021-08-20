Viral Video Shows Baby Girl Handed Over to US Soldier Over Kabul Airport Wall
In a separate incident, Afghan women could be seen attempting to throw their babies across the airport barrier.
As a Taliban-seized Afghanistan finds itself descending into a humanitarian crisis, desperate visuals of Afghans attempting to flee the nation have emerged from the capital city of Kabul, including a hard-hitting video that shows a young girl being handed over to an American soldier at the Kabul airport.
American and British security personnel, who are stationed at the perimeter of the Kabul airport to ensure the smooth evacuation of natives and foreigners on special flights, can be seen guarding the airport wall in the viral video.
The clip shows desperate Afghans thronging the airport threshold, with some attempting to climb over the wall to reach the airport premises. Amid the havoc, a man, presumably a native, can be seen handing over a baby girl to an American soldier guarding the barrier.
It cannot be ascertained from the video's contents whether the girl is simply being sent to her family who have already reached the safe side of the barricade, or if she has been given to the soldier in a bid to provide her with a safe passage outside Afghanistan.
As the militant organisation captured control of Afghanistan on Sunday, 15 August, concerns over women's rights under Taliban reign have resurfaced.
When the Taliban had first occupied Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001, they had imposed the strictest of patriarchal rules. Girls were not allowed to enter schools or attend universities. Women could not step out of their homes without a male relative to escort them, and they had to cover their face at all times.
The women who defied these rules were subjected to humiliation and even public beatings under the Taliban's ultra-conservative police.
At Kabul, Desperate Afghan Women Throw Babies Over the Airport Wall
In a separate incident at the Kabul airport, Afghan women could be seen attempting to throw their babies over the razor fencing a the Kabul airport, Sky News reported.
"It was terrible, women were throwing their babies over the razor wire, asking British soldiers to take them, some got caught in the wire," a senior British officer told Sky News, adding, "I'm worried for my men, I'm counselling some, everyone cried last night."
(With inputs from Sky News)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.