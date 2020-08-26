Violent Protests Rock Wisconsin Over Cops Shooting Black Man

Protests over the shooting of an unarmed Black man by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin turned violent on Tuesday, 25 August, when people of Wisconsin turned to streets for the third day in a row to show support for Jacob Blake.

While the protesters were demonstrating against the police brutality, one person was killed and two people were injured in the violence, reported Reuters.

As the unrest grew, the police resorted to firing tear gas at hundreds of protesters who defied the curfew.