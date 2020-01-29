Climate Activist Nakate Calls Out AP for Not Naming Her in Apology

Nakate was part of a climate activism news conference at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, with other campaigners including Greta Thunberg. The event had been covered by various news agencies, including the Associated Press (AP).

Later, Nakate took to Twitter to point out that she had been cropped out from the AP photo, that had originally featured her with four other white climate change campaigners including Thunberg. The photo uploaded by AP removed Nakate but included the others, and was met with widespread outrage on social media.