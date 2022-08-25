Uvalde: School Board Fires District Police Chief for Response to Mass Shooting

The Uvalde school board on Wednesday, 24 August, fired the school district's police chief for his response to the mass shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers in the Texas city three months ago, Reuters reported.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously in favour of firing Pete Arredondo, which was met with applause by the victims' family members, with some in the audience shouting, "Coward!"

On the other hand, the lawyers appearing for Arredondo called him "a courageous officer" and the decision to fire him "an unconstitutional public lynching," according to the BBC.