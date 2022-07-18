Uvalde Shooting: Texas House Committee Slams Cops for 'Lackadaisical Approach'

According to the first comprehensive report published on Sunday, 17 July, of the police response to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 children and two adults dead, the blame for the lack of action lies not only with the school police chief, but also with hundreds of state and federal officers who were at the scene but did not act.

The 77-page report, written by a special Texas House committee, cited "systemic failures" that left Robb Elementary School with inadequate security, with confused police officers grappling with poor intel.

The report says that almost 400 officers responded to the emergency call made from the school but the decision to finally confront the shooter was made only by a small group of officers.