US, UN Condemn Killing Of Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui in Afghanistan

“Siddiqui's death is a tremendous loss, not only for Reuters and for his media colleagues but also for the rest of the world. Far too many journalists have been killed in Afghanistan. We continue to call for an end to the violence. A just and durable peace settlement is the only way forward in Afghanistan,” Porter said, reported The Tribune.



Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General called for an investigation into the murders of journalists, stating this attack was a painful reminder of mounting dangers faced by the media in Afghanistan.



“Media working in Afghanistan and journalism itself in the country is under increasing threat. Our deep condolences to family & friends of Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui,” he said at the daily press briefing on 16 July.