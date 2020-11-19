US Troops to Withdraw From Afghanistan, Taliban Welcomes Move

The Pentagon announced on Wednesday, 18 November, that over 2,000 US troops will be pulled back from Afghanistan and Iraq, reported news agency AFP.

The Trump administration will be sharply reducing the American military presence in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 before Trump leaves office, and has outlined a plan to reduce troops from 3,000 to 2,500 in Iraq, reported Al Jazeera.

The Taliban has welcomed this move. In a statement to AFP, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban said, “It is a good step and in the interest of the people of both countries.”