Afghans View US-Taliban Deal With Well-Earned Skepticism

Many Afghans view Saturday, 29 February’s expected signing of a US-Taliban peace deal with a heavy dose of well-earned skepticism. They've spent decades living in a country at war, some their whole lives and wonder if they can ever reach a state of peace.

The deal expected to be signed in Doha, Qatar is meant to set the stage for a US troop withdrawal and to usher in talks among Afghans on both sides of the conflict about their country’s future.

There's been bitter squabbling among political leaders, concern of a temporary truce being undermined, and the challenge of uniting a fractured country remains daunting.